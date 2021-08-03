Companies / Mining RBPlat hints at bumper final dividend on top of interim bonanza PGM miner declares R1.5bn payout at the halfway stage after fivefold surge in net cash BL PREMIUM

Shareholders of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) may be in store for a bumper final dividend in 2021 after the miner declared a R1.5bn interim payout that matched its maiden annual dividend in 2020, with the group still having money left in the kitty.

Record prices for platinum group metals (PGMs) helped RBPlats quintuple its net cash to R3.6bn in its half year to end-June, with CFO Hanré Rossouw saying the interim dividend is unlikely to “steal the thunder” of the group’s final one...