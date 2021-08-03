RBPlat hints at bumper final dividend on top of interim bonanza
PGM miner declares R1.5bn payout at the halfway stage after fivefold surge in net cash
03 August 2021 - 08:33
UPDATED 04 August 2021 - 09:30
Shareholders of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) may be in store for a bumper final dividend in 2021 after the miner declared a R1.5bn interim payout that matched its maiden annual dividend in 2020, with the group still having money left in the kitty.
Record prices for platinum group metals (PGMs) helped RBPlats quintuple its net cash to R3.6bn in its half year to end-June, with CFO Hanré Rossouw saying the interim dividend is unlikely to “steal the thunder” of the group’s final one...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now