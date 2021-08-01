Companies / Mining Call by committee chair to use embattled Rwanda gold refiner mystifies miners BL PREMIUM

SA’s mining and processing industry is once again mystified by utterances by politicians involved in overseeing the sector after the chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on minerals and energy called for SA gold to be refined in Rwanda at the continent’s “first gold refinery”.

In a matter that has a parallel with minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe’s now infamous boast to an international audience in Australia about the new “hazenile” mineral discovered in SA based on an April Fool’s Day spoof, Sahlulele Luzipo appears to be the victim of doing insufficient research in his vocal support of the small Rwandan gold refinery that is in all kinds of trouble...