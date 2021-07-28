Wescoal counts on Moabsvelden unit to turn fortunes around
Sales from the Moabsvelden operation surged 144% to 672,000 tonnes in the three months to end-June, Wescoal says
28 July 2021 - 14:00
Junior coal miner Wescoal, which counts power utility Eskom as its major customer, is counting on its Moabsvelden project in Mpumalanga to boost its production and sales in its 2022 financial year.
The relatively new Moabsvelden operation in which WestCoal has invested R228m produced 411,000 tonnes of coal in the three months to end-June, which marks the start of the 2022 financial year, from 187,000 tonnes in the December quarter. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now