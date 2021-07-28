Companies / Mining Wescoal counts on Moabsvelden unit to turn fortunes around Sales from the Moabsvelden operation surged 144% to 672,000 tonnes in the three months to end-June, Wescoal says BL PREMIUM

Junior coal miner Wescoal, which counts power utility Eskom as its major customer, is counting on its Moabsvelden project in Mpumalanga to boost its production and sales in its 2022 financial year.

The relatively new Moabsvelden operation in which WestCoal has invested R228m produced 411,000 tonnes of coal in the three months to end-June, which marks the start of the 2022 financial year, from 187,000 tonnes in the December quarter. ..