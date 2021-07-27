Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Higher PGM prices and output boost Amplats

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s plans

27 July 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Natascha Viljoen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Natascha Viljoen. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has posted a near sevenfold increase in half-year earnings as higher metals prices and a surge in output boosted profit.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Natascha Viljoen.

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s plans

Amplats shoots the lights out with record results

In the first six months of 2021, the Anglo American subsidiary posted a strong operational recovery to reap benefits from higher PGM prices
Companies
22 hours ago

Sibanye: ringing the PGM bell?

The miner’s caution about palladium prices is worth a pause. But some say there’s plenty of cash to be made yet
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Questions raised about hydrogen use in green transport solutions

Experts differ on the use of hydrogen to replace  fossil-fuel engines
Companies
1 week ago

Tharisa’s engines revving as demand for its metals keeps growing

Tharisa’s production of PGMs rose 8.9% to 39,000oz quarter on quarter and 11.4% from a year ago
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sibanye flags downturn in palladium price in coming years

Miner remains bullish on platinum and rhodium but is cautious about palladium as deficit unwinds
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands’ track record in focus again after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tencent investor Naspers plunges amid China’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Amplats explores community relocation
Companies / Mining
4.
OneLogix warns of full-year earnings hit amid ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Liquor industry welcomes return of legal sales ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.