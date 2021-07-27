News Leader
WATCH: Higher PGM prices and output boost Amplats
27 July 2021 - 07:30
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has posted a near sevenfold increase in half-year earnings as higher metals prices and a surge in output boosted profit.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Natascha Viljoen.
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s plans
