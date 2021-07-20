Companies / Mining

WATCH: Mine violence hampers production and investment

Alishia Seckam and a panel of industry experts discuss the effect of community unrest on the future of SA mining

20 July 2021 - 08:01 Business Day TV
An entrance to an illegal mine in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
An entrance to an illegal mine in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS

Violence in the mining sector is taking its toll and has led to miners calling for the establishment of a specialised police unit to protect the sector, as attacks and invasions hamper production and investment opportunities.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Thabo Mokoena, director-general in the department of mineral resources & energy; Tebello Chabana, senior executive of public affairs and transformation at the Minerals Council SA; and Errol Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals.

