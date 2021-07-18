Companies / Mining Violence shuts coal miners in KwaZulu-Natal But SA’s coal heartland of Mpumalanga was largely unaffected and Eskom experienced no coal supply issues in the past week BL PREMIUM

Coal miners in KwaZulu-Natal have acutely felt the impact of the unrest that engulfed the province and Gauteng recently and some are still not operating.

MC Mining, a JSE-listed junior miner, on Tuesday shut its Uitkomst mine which produces high-grade coal for local and global industrial customers. ..