Violence shuts coal miners in KwaZulu-Natal
But SA’s coal heartland of Mpumalanga was largely unaffected and Eskom experienced no coal supply issues in the past week
18 July 2021 - 19:31
UPDATED 18 July 2021 - 21:51
Coal miners in KwaZulu-Natal have acutely felt the impact of the unrest that engulfed the province and Gauteng recently and some are still not operating.
MC Mining, a JSE-listed junior miner, on Tuesday shut its Uitkomst mine which produces high-grade coal for local and global industrial customers. ..
