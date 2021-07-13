Companies / Mining Pan African revels in higher annual gold output Flagship Barberton mines bounce back and new projects point to higher gold production BL PREMIUM

Gold miner Pan African Resources nearly halved its net debt as cash poured into the company, which pushed annual gold output to the highest level in five years.

Pan African operates an underground and tailings retreatment operation in Barberton, Mpumalanga, as well as the large Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant and Evander underground mine at Evander in the same province...