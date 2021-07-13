AngloGold proposes R5.4bn purchase of Nevada gold explorer
The world’s number three gold miner wants to expand its US exploration base by buying Corvus Gold
13 July 2021 - 17:36
AngloGold Ashanti plans to pay R5.4bn cash to buy Corvus Gold and extend its exploration footprint in Nevada, US.
AngloGold, which has announced its new full-time CEO of Alberto Calderon, who will start in September, has left its historical home of SA behind as a mining destination to focus on its international operations...
