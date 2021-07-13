Companies / Mining AngloGold proposes R5.4bn purchase of Nevada gold explorer The world’s number three gold miner wants to expand its US exploration base by buying Corvus Gold BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti plans to pay R5.4bn cash to buy Corvus Gold and extend its exploration footprint in Nevada, US.

AngloGold, which has announced its new full-time CEO of Alberto Calderon, who will start in September, has left its historical home of SA behind as a mining destination to focus on its international operations...