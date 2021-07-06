Alberto Calderon appointed as AngloGold’s new CEO
Senior industry veteran and former senior BHP executive steps in as the head of the world’s third-largest gold miner
06 July 2021 - 08:02
AngloGold Ashanti appointed mining industry veteran Alberto Calderon as the new CEO of the world’s third-largest gold company.
The Johannesburg-based company searched for 11 months to replace Canadian Kelvin Dushnisky who resigned two years into the job, during which time he outlined sweeping changes to the company, including its exit from operations in SA...
