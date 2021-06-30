Old Mutual urges mines to invest in green energy
Lifting of private power generation cap to 100MW is an opportunity for mines to invest in renewable energy to counter looming EU carbon tariffs
30 June 2021 - 18:17
Old Mutual says SA’s decision to raise the threshold for embedded power production to 100MW is an opportunity for local mining companies to boost investment in renewable energy and ensure their long-term sustainability.
The investment group says the ability of mines to reduce their reliance on Eskom’s carbon-intensive power grid will become increasingly important as the world becomes more sensitive about purchasing goods from countries perceived to be lagging in the transition towards a decarbonised future...
