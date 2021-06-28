Companies / Mining Anglo exits thermal coal with Cerrejón sale to Glencore Miner and its partner BHP sell their stakes in a Colombian colliery to the commodity trader in R8.3bn deal BL PREMIUM

Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, has removed thermal coal from its portfolio with the sale of its one-third stake in Colombia’s Cerrejón colliery to Glencore for $294m (R4.2bn).

Australia’s BHP, the world’s largest miner, at the same time agreed the sale of its one-third stake to commodity trader and miner Glencore, giving the Swiss company full ownership of the colliery...