Anglo exits thermal coal with Cerrejón sale to Glencore
Miner and its partner BHP sell their stakes in a Colombian colliery to the commodity trader in R8.3bn deal
28 June 2021 - 08:54
UPDATED 28 June 2021 - 10:54
Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, has removed thermal coal from its portfolio with the sale of its one-third stake in Colombia’s Cerrejón colliery to Glencore for $294m (R4.2bn).
Australia’s BHP, the world’s largest miner, at the same time agreed the sale of its one-third stake to commodity trader and miner Glencore, giving the Swiss company full ownership of the colliery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now