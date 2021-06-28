Anglo completely out of thermal coal with Cerrejon sale
The globally diverse miner completes its fossil fuel mining exit with a R4.2bn sale of its stake in a Colombian colliery
28 June 2021 - 08:54
Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, has completely removed thermal coal from its portfolio with the sale of its one third stake in Colombia’s Cerrejon colliery to Glencore for $294m (R4.2bn).
Mining companies around the world are under pressure from investors to remove fossil fuel mining from their portfolios, while financial institutions are increasingly reluctant to fund coal mines. ..
