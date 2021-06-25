Companies / Mining Wescoal to plot a new course away from coal The junior miner’s strategic overhaul comes as coal producers the world over seek to diversify away from fossil fuels BL PREMIUM

Junior coal miner Wescoal will make no further acquisitions as it plots a new course for the company in the months ahead, which is to involve diversifying away from coal.

While Wescoal still expects adequate demand for coal in the medium to long term, diversification appears to be “the only way to go”, interim CEO Robinson Ramaite told Business Day after the release of the company’s annual results on Friday...