Wescoal to plot a new course away from coal
The junior miner’s strategic overhaul comes as coal producers the world over seek to diversify away from fossil fuels
25 June 2021 - 16:03
Junior coal miner Wescoal will make no further acquisitions as it plots a new course for the company in the months ahead, which is to involve diversifying away from coal.
While Wescoal still expects adequate demand for coal in the medium to long term, diversification appears to be “the only way to go”, interim CEO Robinson Ramaite told Business Day after the release of the company’s annual results on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now