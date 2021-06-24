Companies / Mining Kumba notes R12.6bn profit surge, cashing in on high commodity prices The group expects a 150% rise in headline earnings in the six months to end-June, despite a stronger rand BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest iron ore producer, Kumba, has flagged a R12.6bn profit surge in its six months to end-June, as it cashes in on soaring prices for the steelmaking component.

Kumba, which was listed on the JSE in 2006 after an unbundling that also created Exxaro Resources, said in a trading update that headline earnings per share (HEPS) will rise by at least 150% in the six months to end-June from the previous period’s R8.4bn...