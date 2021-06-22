Companies / Mining

Harmony embarks on aggressive renewable energy plans

SA’s largest gold miner moves swiftly to avoid annual carbon taxes of up to R350m by finding mixed sources

22 June 2021 - 19:13 Allan Seccombe

SA’s largest gold miner, Harmony Gold, plans an aggressive renewable energy strategy to address a carbon tax bill of up to R350m a year unless it extricates itself from Eskom’s coal-dependent electricity generation.

Harmony wants to source less than half its electricity from the state-owned monopoly by 2030, using a planned 30MW of solar energy and growing quickly into the 100MW of licence-free embedded generation that President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled this month...

