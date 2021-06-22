Companies / Mining Harmony embarks on aggressive renewable energy plans SA’s largest gold miner moves swiftly to avoid annual carbon taxes of up to R350m by finding mixed sources BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest gold miner, Harmony Gold, plans an aggressive renewable energy strategy to address a carbon tax bill of up to R350m a year unless it extricates itself from Eskom’s coal-dependent electricity generation.

Harmony wants to source less than half its electricity from the state-owned monopoly by 2030, using a planned 30MW of solar energy and growing quickly into the 100MW of licence-free embedded generation that President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled this month...