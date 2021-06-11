Companies / Mining

WATCH: Mining output surges in April

Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about mining production output

11 June 2021 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Mining production more than doubled in April when compared with output from the same month a year ago when SA was in the throes of hard lockdown.

But if this low base effect is removed, what does the data reveal about where the mining sector is headed?

Business Day TV spoke to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital to find out.

