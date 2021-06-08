Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Thungela Resources lists on the JSE

Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu talks to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects

08 June 2021 - 09:31 Business Day TV
July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources. Picture: MASI LOSI
July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources. Picture: MASI LOSI

Thungela Resources has joined the JSE. The coal miner was spun off from Anglo American, and its listing comes as investors and funders shun fossil fuels due to growing climate change concerns.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO July Ndlovu about Thungela’s investment case.

Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu talks to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects

Or listen to the full audio:

Thungela’s JSE launch is test of investor appetite for coal

Despite a growing aversion to fossil fuel, CEO July Ndlovu says the offering is a great opportunity
Companies
1 day ago

Let nature lead the way

Coal mines can play a crucial role in creating a cleaner future
Opinion
20 hours ago

SA’s coal exporters face a shrinking market

Major markets plan to rely more on their own coal production and renewable energy, posing a problem for local miners
Opinion
1 week ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Mining giants resort to pass-the-parcel with unwanted assets

Big miners demerge into smaller local empowerment companies onto which they dump devaluing units
Opinion
1 week ago

Coal mogul offers clean fossil options

Technology means it's not always dirty, says Thungela boss
Business
1 month ago
