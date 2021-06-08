News Leader
WATCH: Thungela Resources lists on the JSE
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu talks to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects
08 June 2021 - 09:31
Thungela Resources has joined the JSE. The coal miner was spun off from Anglo American, and its listing comes as investors and funders shun fossil fuels due to growing climate change concerns.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO July Ndlovu about Thungela’s investment case.
Or listen to the full audio:
