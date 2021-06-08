Companies / Mining Shareholder returns by ‘greener’ miners were 10% higher during Covid-19 The global mining sector has demonstrated both resilience and agility in adapting its operations during the pandemic, PwC says BL PREMIUM

Mining companies with higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings outperformed the broader market during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, delivering an average total shareholder return of 34% over the past three years — 10 percentage points higher than the general market index.

The figures come from PwC’s 18th annual review of the top 40 mining companies — Mine 2021 — which examines global trends in the mining industry...