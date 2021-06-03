Companies / Mining Jubilee expands footprint in PGM-rich Bushveld The group has secured a new supply agreement for PGM-containing material from the eastern limb of the Bushveld complex BL PREMIUM

Metals processing company Jubilee Metals, whose share has rocketed sevenfold over the past three years, says it has secured a new platinum group metals (PGMs) supply agreement that represents an expansion into the eastern limb of the mineral-rich Bushveld Complex.

The new long-term agreement is projected to deliver an additional 16,500 tonnes a month of PGM-rich feed, equivalent to the production of an additional 14,500 PGM ounces a year, Jubilee said...