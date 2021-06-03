Jubilee expands footprint in PGM-rich Bushveld
The group has secured a new supply agreement for PGM-containing material from the eastern limb of the Bushveld complex
03 June 2021 - 09:31
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals, whose share has rocketed sevenfold over the past three years, says it has secured a new platinum group metals (PGMs) supply agreement that represents an expansion into the eastern limb of the mineral-rich Bushveld Complex.
The new long-term agreement is projected to deliver an additional 16,500 tonnes a month of PGM-rich feed, equivalent to the production of an additional 14,500 PGM ounces a year, Jubilee said...
