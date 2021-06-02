Companies / Mining Supply crunch may be a last hurrah for unpopular coal As the world searches for yield, good coal projects may yet find willing investors BL PREMIUM

Unattractive as the coal industry has become to investors, a coming supply deficit and the prospect of healthy returns may lure some financiers back to the table, attendees at the Junior Mining Indaba heard this week.

Funding for coal projects has been drying up as financiers come under pressure to reduce their exposure to fossil fuels as climate-change concerns grow...