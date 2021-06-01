SHARE PURCHASE
Sibanye’s R10bn buyback aims to buck up valuation
CEO Neal Froneman says the capital return programme will not replace dividend policy
01 June 2021 - 20:22
UPDATED 01 June 2021 - 23:14
Sibanye-Stillwater is set to deliver another jackpot to investors, unveiling a R10bn share buyback programme to capitalise on what it thinks is an unfair valuation of its stock.
“The repurchase of our undervalued shares in the market is the most appropriate and value-enhancing allocation of surplus capital at this stage,” CEO Neal Froneman said...
