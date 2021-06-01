Companies / Mining Sibanye-Stillwater announces R10bn share buyback CEO Neal Froneman says the capital return programme will not replace the producer’s dividend policy BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater is set to deliver another jackpot to investors, unveiling a R10bn share buyback programme to capitalise what it thinks is an unfair valuation of its stock.

“The repurchase of our undervalued shares in the market is the most appropriate and value enhancing allocation of surplus capital at this stage,” CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement. ..