Companies / Mining

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How to make SA a more attractive mining investment destination

Michael Avery and a panel of guests talk about SA mining and mineral explorations

31 May 2021 - 14:47 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

SA used to be the greatest mining country on earth, but annual mining production shrank by 10.7% in 2020 — its biggest annual decline since 1990.

SA now attracts less than 1% of annual global mineral exploration spend. Ongoing mineral exploration is the only way to ultimately sustain mining’s 7% contribution to GDP.

SA mining investment could almost double in the next four years if the country were to return to the top quartile of the most attractive mining investment destinations.

Speaking at the Minerals Council SA’s 131st AGM, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe singled out the way the department handles applications for prospecting and mining rights for harsh criticism.

Michael Avery spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden; Peter Leon, mining law expert, partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and the global co-chair of its Africa Group; and Peter Major, veteran mining analyst at Mergence.

Michael Avery and a panel of guests talk about SA mining and mineral explorations

SAM MKOKELI: A cabinet reshuffle is not enough to bring about reform

It is tempting to blame individuals when we are frustrated with economic mismanagement
Opinion
2 weeks ago

BUSI MAVUSO: SA’s energy expansion and the risk posed by tales of corruption

Our path to an energy-secure future is threatened by gross dishonesty and maladministration
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Inside Sibanye’s ‘zombie mine’

The miner has been trying to shut down Ezulwini’s operations for four years. But without a closure certificate it can’t do so. And until it gets one, ...
Features
1 month ago

A technology-agnostic approach to new power generation

The state’s risk-mitigation programme, which seeks to procure 2,000MW of ‘emergency’ capacity from IPPs, is unique and a potential game-changer
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Mining moves on from Zwane days, ...
Companies / Mining
2.
RFG CEO Bruce Henderson calls it a day after 22 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Suitor Huge Group raises the stakes in battle ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Visual International Holdings keen to buy ...
Companies / Innovation
5.
Standard Bank flags profit rise as outlook ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.