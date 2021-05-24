Violence around Richards Bay Minerals appears to have stepped up
Killing of a senior manager takes place against a background of community conflict since 2016
24 May 2021 - 14:06
UPDATED 24 May 2021 - 18:00
A senior manager at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in northern KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Monday while driving to work at the mineral sands operation, which has been the source of violent community conflict.
Richards Bay Minerals, one of the big operations in the port city, is owned by Australia’s Rio Tinto, which confirmed that Nico Swart was killed on Monday morning and that the circumstances of the attack on the GM of operational services were unknown. ..
