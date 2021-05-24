Companies / Mining The scramble starts for Northern Cape copper deposits Fledgling operators in SA’s copper district stake out their patches and predict big things to come BL PREMIUM

The shattered remains of the Nababeep copper mine and processing plant in the Northern Cape look like a sneak preview of a dystopian apocalyptic future, with a sinister steel smoke stack looming over the site, which spreads down the side of a barren hill.

Entwined in the ruined terraces of thick, rubble-laden concrete platforms, broken walls and rusting rebar of a once-important source of SA’s copper output is a shiny, modern plant, SA’s first solvent-extraction electrowinning plant for a dedicated copper mine...