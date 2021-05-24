Companies / Mining Murder adds a new twist to violence around Richards Bay Minerals Killing of a senior manager takes place against a background of community conflict since 2016 BL PREMIUM

A senior manager at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in northern KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Monday while driving to work at the mineral sands operation, which has been the source of violent community conflict.

Richards Bay Minerals, one of the big operations in the port city, is owned by Australia’s Rio Tinto, which confirmed that Nico Swart was killed on Monday morning and that the circumstances of the attack on the GM of operational services are unknown. The Zululand Observer reported that more than 20 high-calibre bullets were fired into his car...