Manager shot dead on his way to Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay Minerals
Violence around the Rio Tinto operation appears to have stepped up another level with a senior manager at the mineral sands operation shot
24 May 2021 - 14:06
A senior manager at Richards Bay Minerals in northern KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Monday during his drive to work at the mineral sands operation, which has been the source of violent community conflict.
Richards Bay Minerals, one of the big operations in the port city, is owned by Australia’s Rio Tinto, which confirmed Nico Swart was killed on Monday morning and that the circumstances of the attack on the GM of operational services were unknown. ..
