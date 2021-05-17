Seriti to acquire South32 coal assets as Eskom agrees to supply deal
Power utility says it is imperative to secure the continued delivery of affordable fuel for the Duvha Power Station
17 May 2021 - 09:36
The deal to sell South32’s SA coal assets to Seriti Resources has been sealed after Eskom agreed to a new coal supply agreement for its Duvha Power Station.
After obtaining approvals from the competition authorities and others, the renegotiation of South32’s loss-making supply contract was the final condition precedent for the deal to conclude...
