WATCH: Is the rebound in mining production sustainable?
Nedbank CIB’s mining analyst Arnold Van Graan talks to Business Day TV about the latest mining production data
14 May 2021 - 09:01
Mining production surged 21.3% year on year in March, ending a 12-month losing streak.
This was boosted by growth in platinum group metals (PGMs), iron ore and manganese ore.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CIB’s mining analyst, Arnold Van Graan, about the data.
