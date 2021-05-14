Companies / Mining Bushveld Minerals warns on full-year vanadium output target Work to make its two SA plants reliable may lead to lower-than-expected production from one of the world's big vanadium suppliers BL PREMIUM

Bushveld Minerals, one of the world’s big sources of primary vanadium, warned its full-year output would be at the lower end of its target and even that number could be missed after a tough start to the year.

AIM-traded Bushveld has two vanadium operations in SA as well as a potential mine. It is building an electrolyte plant in East London as part of its strategy to provide vanadium redox flow batteries for large electricity generators and users such as power plants or industrial sites...