SA could do so much more with mineral investment, says Neal Froneman
SA has great opportunities in its mineral industry that are lying fallow because of the risky investment environment, the Sibanye CEO says
11 May 2021 - 13:57
SA producers of the majority of the world’s platinum group metals (PGMs) are unlikely to invest heavily in new projects because of the unfavourable investment environment in the country and tough lessons learnt from the past, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.
Prices for PGMs are racing ahead in a global surge of commodity prices including iron ore and copper, but producers of the six metals making up PGMs are unlikely to invest too heavily in new projects, despite more than a decade of underspending on mines, Froneman said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now