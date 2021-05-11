Companies / Mining SA could do so much more with mineral investment, says Neal Froneman SA has great opportunities in its mineral industry that are lying fallow because of the risky investment environment, the Sibanye CEO says BL PREMIUM

SA producers of the majority of the world’s platinum group metals (PGMs) are unlikely to invest heavily in new projects because of the unfavourable investment environment in the country and tough lessons learnt from the past, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

Prices for PGMs are racing ahead in a global surge of commodity prices including iron ore and copper, but producers of the six metals making up PGMs are unlikely to invest too heavily in new projects, despite more than a decade of underspending on mines, Froneman said...