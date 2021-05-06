News Leader
WATCH: How SA miners are dealing with energy challenges
06 May 2021 - 09:43
The Minerals Council SA has noted the energy challenges facing miners in SA as they contend with surging electricity prices and power cuts.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about how miners are dealing with the issue.
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.