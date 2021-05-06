WATCH: How SA miners are dealing with energy challenges

Companies / Mining

The Minerals Council SA has noted the energy challenges facing miners in SA as they contend with surging electricity prices and power cuts.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about how miners are dealing with the issue.

Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

