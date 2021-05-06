Sibanye shoots the lights out at the start of 2021
The world’s leading source of PGMs earns more from its SA mines in one quarter than the R13.5bn it paid for them
06 May 2021 - 11:51
In a single quarter, Sibanye-Stillwater generated more earnings from its SA platinum group metal (PGM) mines than it paid for those assets in an aggressive race to go top of the world in mine-to-market supplies of those metals.
Sibanye made rapid-fire purchases of Aquarius Platinum and the Rustenburg mines owned by Anglo American Platinum before swooping on then-world number three platinum miner Lonmin, scooping all these assets up over a five-year period for R13.5bn...
