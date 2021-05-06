Companies / Mining Shareholders sanction Anglo coal demerger Thungela ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the JSE on June 7 BL PREMIUM

Anglo American shareholders have approved the demerger of the group’s SA coal assets, paving the way for Thungela Resources to list on the JSE next month.

At a general meeting after the Anglo American AGM on Wednesday evening, shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the demerger, with 94.25% in favour and 5.75% against it...