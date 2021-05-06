Gold Fields keeps its 2021 production guidance intact
The miner says a higher copper price more than offset the negative effect of lower quarterly output at two mines — one in SA and the other in Peru
06 May 2021 - 14:48
Gold Fields, which has nine operating mines in SA, Australia, South America and West Africa, has kept its 2021 production guidance intact despite two of its mines reporting a drop in production in the three months to end-March.
The gold producer, which is listed on the JSE and in New York, said on Thursday that a higher copper price has more than offset the negative effect of lower quarterly output at its two mines — one in SA and the other in Peru...
