Gold Fields keeps its 2021 production guidance intact The miner says a higher copper price more than offset the negative effect of lower quarterly output at two mines — one in SA and the other in Peru

Gold Fields, which has nine operating mines in SA, Australia, South America and West Africa, has kept its 2021 production guidance intact despite two of its mines reporting a drop in production in the three months to end-March.

The gold producer, which is listed on the JSE and in New York, said on Thursday that a higher copper price has more than offset the negative effect of lower quarterly output at its two mines — one in SA and the other in Peru...