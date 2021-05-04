Companies / Mining Orion Minerals gets another grace period to repay its loan The company owes R14.2m plus interest to the Anglo American Sefa Mining Fund BL PREMIUM

Orion Minerals, which is developing the R5.3bn Prieska copper-zinc project in Kimberley, has been given another grace period of six months to repay a R14.2m loan plus interest to institutional investor, the Anglo American Sefa Mining Fund.

The original date for loan repayment was July 2020, which was pushed to April 30 2021, and now October 2021, Orion said in a statement on Tuesday. ..