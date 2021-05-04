Companies / Mining Jubilee looks to expand international footprint with Caerus deal The metals miner has made a deal with Cyprus-based Caerus Mineral Resources that offers it gold and copper in waste stockpiles BL PREMIUM

Metals processing company Jubilee is looking to expand its international footprint through its partnership with Cyprus-based Caerus Mineral Resources.

Jubilee said on Tuesday that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Caerus to identify potential projects within the latter’s portfolio that can be scaled up and prioritised into one or more joint venture arrangements...