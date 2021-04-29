Companies / Mining CO-FOUNDER Prolific dealmaker Brian Gilbertson hangs up his Pallinghurst boots BL PREMIUM

Brian Gilbertson, chair and co-founder of the Pallinghurst Group, has retired from the company he helped start in 2006 as a metals and natural resources investment firm, which has since expanded into the battery materials industry.

Gilbertson founded Pallinghurst together with Arne H Frandsen and Andrew Willis, after a distinguished career in the mining industry that saw him lead an array of companies including BHP Billiton. Other mining companies in which he held senior positions include Gencor and Vedanta, founded by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal...