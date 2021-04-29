Companies / Mining Co-founder Brian Gilbertson retires from Pallinghurst Mining icon who masterminded the creation of BHP Billiton retires after more than 50 years in the country’s flagship industry BL PREMIUM

Brian Gilbertson, chair and co-founder of the Pallinghurst Group, has retired from the company he helped start in 2006 as a metals and natural resources investment firm, which has since expanded into the global battery materials industry.

Gilbertson founded Pallinghurst together with Arne H Frandsen and Andrew Willis, after a distinguished career in the mining industry that saw him lead an array of companies including BHP Billiton. One of SA’s leading mining executives, he had leadership in household names including Gencor, BHP Billiton and Vedanta...