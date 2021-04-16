Companies / Mining Resgen may call in administrators after Noble halts funding The coal mine developer’s biggest lender stops cash flows after considering progress on finding other funders for the Boikarabelo project BL PREMIUM

Embattled coal mining aspirant Resource Generation (Resgen) is considering going into administration after a major funder stopped providing money towards a new mine and two senior executives quit.

Resgen said its CFO Brian Harvey, who joined in June 2020, and COO Zirk van der Bank have both resigned and will leave at the end of April...