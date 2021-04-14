News Leader
WATCH: How mining output rose unexpectedly in February
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV about the future of mining in SA
14 April 2021 - 09:01
SA mining production rose by 0.8% in February led by gains in iron ore mining.
This marks the first month of growth in mining activity in a year.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at Minerals Council SA, about the data.
Or listen to the full audio:
