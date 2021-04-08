Anglo exits SA coal by setting up a new JSE-listed miner
The creation of Thungela Resources and a cash injection of R2.5bn creates a new listed SA coal company
08 April 2021 - 08:32
UPDATED 08 April 2021 - 10:44
Anglo American is spinning out its SA coal business into a new JSE-listed company called Thungela Resources, into which it will inject R2.5bn and support financially until the end of 2022 if coal prices are weak.
In a well-flagged decision, Anglo, which is SA’s largest mining company, has finalised its exit from thermal coal mining in SA after selling its coal mines supplying power utility Eskom to Seriti Resources and now creating a new export coal venture that will also have a listing in London...
