South32 agrees to fork out billions as it seeks to complete SA coal deal
The miner says it has agreed to forgo much of an upfront cash payment for its local assets, while it will also provide additional support
01 April 2021 - 08:06
Diversified miner South32 says it has agreed to forgo everything but a nominal upfront payment for its SA coal assets, also agreeing to spend $200m (R2.97bn) on mine rehabilitation as it seeks to get the deal with Seriti over the line.
The transaction, which is set to turn black-owned miner Seriti into the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, has faced delays, including the need to renegotiate a loss-making supply agreement for Eskom’s Duvha power station...
