South32 agrees to fork out billions as it seeks to complete SA coal deal

Diversified miner South32 says it has agreed to forgo everything but a nominal upfront payment for its SA coal assets, also agreeing to spend $200m (R2.97bn) on mine rehabilitation as it seeks to get the deal with Seriti over the line.

The transaction, which is set to turn black-owned miner Seriti into the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, has faced delays, including the need to renegotiate a loss-making supply agreement for Eskom’s Duvha power station...