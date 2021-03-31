AngloGold rebuffs Sibanye’s consolidation suggestion

AngloGold Ashanti is apparently not interested in the overtures from Sibanye-Stillwater for a consolidation play to create the world’s largest gold miner along with Gold Fields.
During a virtual Investing in African Mining Indaba event on Wednesday, AngloGold’s interim CEO Christine Ramon was put on the spot by moderator and Nedbank mining analyst Arnold van Graan, who has argued in a recent note that a combination of AngloGold and Gold Fields was a sensible option instead of the three-way tie-up...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now