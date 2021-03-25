News Leader
WATCH: How SA can grow its platinum industry
The annual PGM Industry Day chair Bernard Swanepoel talks to Business Day TV about how to maximise returns from the sector
25 March 2021 - 08:31
The fourth annual PGM Industry Day took place on Wednesday and focused on how to maximise returns from the sector by tackling issues that hinder the industry’s growth.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the chair of the event, Bernard Swanepoel, for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
