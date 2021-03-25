Companies / Mining

WATCH: How SA can grow its platinum industry

The annual PGM Industry Day chair Bernard Swanepoel talks to Business Day TV about how to maximise returns from the sector

25 March 2021
The fourth annual PGM Industry Day took place on Wednesday and focused on how to maximise returns from the sector by tackling issues that hinder the industry’s growth.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the chair of the event, Bernard Swanepoel, for more detail.

