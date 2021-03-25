Companies / Mining Jubilee Metals reports record earnings as production surges Record PGMs and chrome production, as well as elevated prices for the former, boosted the group whose share price has risen sevenfold in a year BL PREMIUM

Metals processing company Jubilee Metals, whose share has rocketed sevenfold over the past year, has reported record half-year earnings as it cashes in on elevated prices for some metals as well as improved production.

Jubilee is a tailings retreatment specialist company, with assets in platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome in SA, as well as copper, cobalt and other base metals in Zambia...