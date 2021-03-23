Northam unwinds one BEE deal and replaces it with another
SA’s number four PGM miner focuses on workers and communities in its new empowerment deal
23 March 2021 - 08:54
UPDATED 23 March 2021 - 11:12
In another complicated transaction to replace its complex Zambezi empowerment deal, Northam and its partners have restructured and extended black ownership by 15 years.
The 2015 empowerment deal that resulted in JSE-listed Zambezi preference shares and a structure that was difficult to understand was brought to maturity four years early in agreement with all parties and replaced with another...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now