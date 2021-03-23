Companies / Mining Northam unwinds one BEE deal and replaces it with another SA’s number four PGM miner focuses on workers and communities in its new empowerment deal BL PREMIUM

In another complicated transaction to replace its complex Zambezi empowerment deal, Northam and its partners have restructured and extended black ownership by 15 years.

The 2015 empowerment deal that resulted in JSE-listed Zambezi preference shares and a structure that was difficult to understand was brought to maturity four years early in agreement with all parties and replaced with another...