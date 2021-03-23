Companies / Mining Master Drilling has a strong order book after a tough 2020 SA’s premier drilling company has come through a pandemic-ravaged year to have its best order book of projects in SA and abroad BL PREMIUM

Master Drilling has a chunky order book for its services around the world after a very difficult year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in its South American portfolio.

JSE-listed and Fochville-based Master Drilling has an order book of confirmed contracts worth $213m (R3.2bn), “an all-time high”, said CFO Andre van Deventer. A year earlier it was $150m...