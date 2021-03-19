News Leader
WATCH: How Rain boosted ARC Investments
ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s investment interest in Rain
19 March 2021 - 08:41
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments’ interest in Rain is paying off. The data-only network provider benefited from a surge in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown and this has given ARC’s portfolio a boost.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe.
ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s investment interest in Rain
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.