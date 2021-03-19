Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Rain boosted ARC Investments

ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s investment interest in Rain

19 March 2021 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments’ interest in Rain is paying off. The data-only network provider benefited from a surge in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown and this has given ARC’s portfolio a boost.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

