Companies / Mining Northam misses its full potential as Covid crimps interim sales The PGM miner accelerates the maturity of its Zambezi preference share empowerment structure by four years as profits soar

Northam Platinum is accelerating the maturity of its empowerment transaction after a set of record interim results based on higher metal prices that offset difficulties in selling its production.

Northam, which has set a production target of 1-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, did not convert its 15% increase in output during the six months to end-December into higher sales because of difficulties in moving metal to its precious metal refiner Heraeus in Germany...