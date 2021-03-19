Northam misses its full potential as Covid crimps interim sales
The PGM miner accelerates the maturity of its Zambezi preference share empowerment structure by four years as profits soar
19 March 2021 - 10:13
Northam Platinum is accelerating the maturity of its empowerment transaction after a set of record interim results based on higher metal prices that offset difficulties in selling its production.
Northam, which has set a production target of 1-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, did not convert its 15% increase in output during the six months to end-December into higher sales because of difficulties in moving metal to its precious metal refiner Heraeus in Germany...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now